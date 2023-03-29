Minister of Education Jan Tinetti. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

By RNZ

Education Minister Jan Tinetti was absent from Parliament this afternoon after being injured on her way into the chamber by a media camera.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had to answer on her behalf during Question Time.

“By way of explanation, on her way to the House just now the Minister of Education was hit in the head by a camera in the lobby and is on her way to seek some medical treatment for that.”

Green Party education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono, who had asked the question about teacher pay and conditions, said he hoped Tinetti would be well soon.

The press gallery - the reporters based at Parliament - apologised in a statement.

“This afternoon, as MPs and ministers crossed the tiles into the House, Education Minister Jan Tinetti was accidentally hit in the head with a camera, while she was being filmed,” it said.

“The camera operator has since apologised in person and in writing. The Press Gallery would like to formally apologise to the minister for the incident.

“The Press Gallery executive will be reminding members of the expectation to be aware of their surroundings on the tiles to ensure the safety of MPs, staff and other media.”

Tinetti is a list MP based in Tauranga.