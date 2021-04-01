Masked gunman convicted of robbing Tauranga dairy

A Tauranga man pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge in the Tauranga District Court on April 1. Photo / Fil

A Tauranga man has admitted being the masked gunman who robbed the sole attendant at Matua Dairy in 2019 and fled with a small amount of cash.

The 35-year-old, who appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday via an audiovisual link, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a firearm.

The defendant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of the charge by Judge John MacDonald.

According to the Crown summary of facts, the defendant, armed with a PT Gamo air pistol that looked like a real pistol, drove to Ranui St and parked his vehicle about 7pm on October 11, 2019.

He walked to a grass verge opposite the Matua Bowling Club where he waited a few minutes then began walking back and forwards.

He walked towards the Matua Dairy at 97 Levers Rd and through the front door after concealing his face with a black mask.

He approached the sole male attendant, who was at the counter using his mobile phone, pointed the pistol at him and demanded cash.

The attendant handed over about $80, which the robber took while still pointing the pistol at his victim and then demanded cigarettes.

The attendant ran out the rear of the shop.

The robber fled towards Ranui St, followed by his victim, who saw him get into a white car on Ranui St. The victim then called the police.

Judge MacDonald remanded the convicted man on electronically monitored bail for sentencing at a date yet to be determined.