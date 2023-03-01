Man with firearm robs commercial premises in Mount Maunganui

Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery in Mount Maunganui today.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a man with a firearm entering a commercial premises on Owens Pl in Mount Maunganui at 9.30am.

“It is alleged the man took money from the cash register and left the scene in a black vehicle.

“Police are making inquiries at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who was around Owens Pl and may have seen the incident,” he said.

They are asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number: P053823704.







