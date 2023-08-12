Police car. Photo / File

A Te Puke man is facing a range of charges after fleeing from the police early this morning.

Police said in a statement they received a report at 4.15am regarding a car being driven around Papamoa Beach with no lights on.

The caller advised a firearm had been allegedly presented by the driver.

The car was located by police in Station Rd Te Puke shortly before 5.30am. The driver failed to stop for police and road spikes were deployed at the intersection of Boucher Avenue and Slater Pl, a police spokesperson said.

The driver stopped the car in King St a short time later and fled on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Cash, methamphetamine and a firearm were allegedly located in the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.







