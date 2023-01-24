Man arrested after woman seriously assaulted in Te Puke

The alleged assault happened on Te Matai Rd shortly after midnight on January 20. Photo / File

Police have arrested a man following the serious assault of a woman in Te Puke.

The alleged assault happened on Te Matai Rd shortly after midnight on January 20.

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court today on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary.

The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill in a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference: 230120/4732.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org (link is external)




