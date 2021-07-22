Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police and attempting to carjack

A man has been arrested on Cameron Rd after allegedly fleeing police and attempting to steal a car from another driver.
Police said in a statement a man had been taken into custody in Tauranga yesterday evening after allegedly failing to stop for police then attempting to steal a vehicle from a member of the public.
Shortly before 5pm, police in Mount Maunganui spotted a person they believed to be a disqualified driver, the statement said.
"The driver was signalled to stop but failed to do so, driving away from police at speed".
Read More
- Two Tauranga cops assaulted: One pinned by his throat, bitten and spat on - NZ Herald
- Armed police on Merivale Rd, Tauranga - NZ Herald
- Tauranga police investigate cause of Parkvale serious head injuries case - NZ Herald
- Man arrested in Tauranga armed raid released from hospital, due in court - NZ Herald
The car came to a stop on Cameron Rd, Tauranga about 5.15pm.
The driver then allegedly attempted to steal a car from a member of the public but was taken into custody by police, the statement said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The member of the public was unharmed in the incident.
The driver is likely to face a number of charges.