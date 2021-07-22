Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police and attempting to carjack

FILE

A man has been arrested on Cameron Rd after allegedly fleeing police and attempting to steal a car from another driver.

Police said in a statement a man had been taken into custody in Tauranga yesterday evening after allegedly failing to stop for police then attempting to steal a vehicle from a member of the public.



Shortly before 5pm, police in Mount Maunganui spotted a person they believed to be a disqualified driver, the statement said.



"The driver was signalled to stop but failed to do so, driving away from police at speed".

The car came to a stop on Cameron Rd, Tauranga about 5.15pm.

The driver then allegedly attempted to steal a car from a member of the public but was taken into custody by police, the statement said.

The member of the public was unharmed in the incident.

The driver is likely to face a number of charges.