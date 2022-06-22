Laura Rae receives Paul Harris Fellow recognition from Maketu Rotarians, Colin Olesen and David Campbell.



Nine months after work started, the renovated Maketū Community Centre has been officially reopened.

A blessing and celebration were held earlier this month, hosted by Maketū Rotary Club.

Among those at the celebration were Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber, councillors, Maketū Community Board members and representatives of local organisations.

The community centre building is owned by the district council and was originally an 80s vintage family home that was moved on to its current site over 20 years ago. The original interior layout, a collection of small rooms and unused spaces, meant its use as a community centre was very limited.

The interior of the building was completely gutted and totally renovated with new wiring, lighting, plumbing, and full insulation. The project transformed the building into a modern, open-plan, multi-purpose facility with audio-visual facilities, fibre internet service, a new kitchen and disability accessible toilet.

The project was the combined effort of volunteer labour and work by licensed contractors.

The project cost of $80,000 was funded by a variety of sources with two-thirds coming from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Maketū Community Board played a key role in supporting the renovation and funding for the project.

Additional funding came from the Acorn Foundation, the Rotary Foundation, Maketū Rotary Club and personal contributions.

Not reflected in the total cost were in-kind contributions by volunteers and discounts by contractors and suppliers.

The interior of the newly refurbished Maketū Community Centre.

The reopening event began with a traditional blessing by the Rev Darren O'Callaghan, vicar of St Thomas Anglican Parish, followed by comments from Maketū Rotarian David Campbell, who described himself as the proud driver of the project.

David said the word "renovation" meant much more than simply remodelling a building and that the literal meaning of the word is "to make new again".

He cited numerous examples of the never-ending renovation process that takes place in Maketū through the work of many organisations and individuals.

David also reflected on the words of Benjamin Franklin, a "renovator" who transformed 13 disjointed American colonies into a new, fit-for-purpose, nation. Franklin spoke of this challenge saying: "There is nothing we can do alone that we cannot do better together."

He said while Maketū Rotary Club had guided the project from beginning to end, it was not their project alone, it was successful only through the efforts of many people working together.

He recognised the contribution of the community board, councillors and the contractors who all came from the Maketū and Te Puke area.

He also applauded the efforts of the Rotary volunteers and friends of the club, saying over 700 hours of volunteer service went into the project.

Also at the celebrations. Maketū's Laura Rae was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow award, a recognition of individuals who reflect Rotary's motto of Service Above Self.

Laura was commended for leading by example and for her relentless promotion of the best in Maketū. She was also acknowledged for confronting problems that the community cannot afford to ignore, and for challenging others to become personally involved in community service.

Final comments were made by Western Bay of Plenty deputy mayor John Scrimgeour, who commended the efforts of Maketū Rotary, not only in the renovation of the community centre but also for its many past, and ongoing, contributions to the community.