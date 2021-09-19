Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Maketu Coastguard rescues three people after boat overturns on Kaituna Bar

Quick Read
Maketu Coastguard's rescue boat EastPack rescue. Photo / File

Maketu Coastguard's rescue boat EastPack rescue. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

A family of three adults was rescued after their boat overturned on the Kaituna Bar yesterday.

A post on the Coastguard New Zealand Facebook page said, at 6.32am, a distress relay was sent out and Coastguard Maketu was urgently paged.

"A nearby vessel responded to the distress relay and were on the scene moments before Coastguard and were able to pick all three people out of the water, who were all wearing lifejackets," the post said.

The three people were then transferred onto the Coastguard rescue vessel and taken ashore where they were treated by an awaiting ambulance and have since been released.

"Other than being cold and in shock, they are otherwise safe and well. Coastguard Maketu then went back out to retrieve the family's capsized vessel."