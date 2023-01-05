Major road improvements complete in Ōmokoroa

Omokoroa Road upgrade.

Two key roads in Ōmokoroa are now safer and easier to use because of major upgrades completed last month.

Improvements totalling almost $10 million have been made to Ōmokoroa Rd and Western Ave as part of Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s efforts to prepare the peninsula for growth.

The Ōmokoroa Road Urbanisation Stage 1 and Western Ave Urbanisation projects are also the first of the council’s projects partially paid for by the Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) fund to be completed.

The projects involved upgrading sections of both roads, totalling 2km, from rural to an urbanised standard.

The existing road has been widened to 11.5m and 2.5m shared paths have been constructed on both sides of the road, as well as through Western Ave Reserve.

Project manager Raj Sumeran says two of the peninsula’s most important roads are now safer, fit-for-purpose and more accessible to all users.

“These upgrades will make a massive difference to the day-to-day travel of people through Ōmokoroa, and go a long way to helping ensure the area is ready for the growth that is coming.

“The shared paths we’ve built will eventually link up with future planned paths to create a trail through the peninsula – enabling enjoyable and safe alternative options for travel to and from school, work, shops and recreation.”

The projects also included undergrounding powerlines, new streetlights and planting, two new roundabouts, bus bays, safe crossing points and kerbing.

“Thank you to the Ōmokoroa community for their patience as we completed this work, we hope they enjoy the results.”





Shared paths have been constructed along Western Ave and through the sports fields as part of the upgrade.





Ōmokoroa Peninsula Projects

Western Bay of Plenty council estimates by 2050 the Ōmokoroa Peninsula will be fully developed and home to about 12,000 people.

To cater for this significant growth, council is undertaking more than 15 projects – roading, recreation, cycleways, stormwater, building and planning.

In August 2020, the council received $14 million through the CIP fund to start work on several of the projects.



