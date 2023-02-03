Luke Kirkness: Looking after one another has never been more important than now

Devonport Golf Course under water after flooding in the Auckland region on 1 February. Photo / RNZ

Devonport Golf Course under water after flooding in the Auckland region on 1 February. Photo / RNZ

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc across the North Island this past week.

Some of the scenes to emerge out of the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Northland are heartbreaking, especially the likes of the aftermath of destroyed homes in Maungatapu following a slip on Saturday.

As if the state of the roads couldn’t get bad enough, incredible footage has captured roadsides falling by the wayside as torrents of debris, trees, rock and mud tumble down hillsides in the Coromandel.

Don’t forget about the harrowing pictures of water-damaged homes after floods tore through homes and farms.

Insurance companies have been inundated with claims and the payout is sure to be astronomical.

It comes amid a terrible summer for holidaymakers and businesses that rely on tourism, a summer that’s been abnormally wet with sticky humidity making it quite unpleasant to be outside at times.

There have been some funnier tales amid the bleakness of the past week, notably the amazing story about the Te Puke cow, now called Chicken Wing, being swept away in a flood to later end up at KFC after running about town.

It’s nice having something to laugh at amid all the chaos but it’s pretty short-lived with more rain clouds on the horizon.

Heavy falls were forecast until 8am in the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including the Rotorua Lakes District, Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga City.

Upwards of 70 to 90mm could accumulate with peak intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for the Hunua Ranges and the Coromandel Peninsula from noon yesterday till 6am.

I don’t think times are going to get any easier this summer, with Niwa predicting rainfall totals were equally likely to be near normal or above normal from January to March. So far the latter has been more accurate.

Many people are already at their wits-end and I think the mood of the nation is only going to get worse, especially after the aforementioned terrible summer break and the impact the rain has had on homes and businesses.

That’s why it’s more important now than ever to look out for one another.

Givealittle pages have been set up to help families recover some of the losses they’ve suffered but there are other things we can do.

Checking in with friends and neighbours and giving strangers a smile can help.

Now’s the time for people to rally and support those who need it.