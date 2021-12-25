Lucky $142,800 Lotto win in Whakatane

Seven lucky Lotto players each won $142,857 with Lotto First Division. Photo / File

It was a Christmas Day to remember for seven lucky Lotto players after each winning $142,857 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night's draw.

One of the winning tickets was sold online at MyLotto in Whakatane.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion with more than 300 extra prizes was also drawn, including one prize of $1m and five All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs vehicles.

A lucky player from Levin will be celebrating after winning the top promotion prize of $1m. The winning voucher was sold at Levin Mall Lotto in Levin.

The winning Mercedes-Benz EQC voucher numbers and locations are as follows:

1338842

New World New Plymouth

New Plymouth

452248

Waiouru Four Square

Waiouru

1168606

Pak'nSave Porirua

Porirua

1243502

Kirby's Candies Spark Central

Wellington

874204

MyLotto

Wellington



The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto

Northland

New World Kaikohe

Kaikohe

MyLotto

Whakatane

Countdown Hawera

Hawera

Kapiti Knitting and Lotto

Paraparaumu

MyLotto (x2)

Wellington