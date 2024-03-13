Ten people nationwide won with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Mount Maunganui.

Ten people nationwide each won $20,110 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

The winning Mount Maunganui ticket was sold at Girven Rd Micro Mart.

A winning Powerball second division ticket was also sold at Countdown Huntly, taking their total winnings to $32,677.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Mitchell’s Paper Power - Auckland

Meg Star - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

Countdown Huntly (+PB) - Huntly

MyLotto - Hamilton

Girven Rd Micro Mart - Mount Maunganui

Four Square Bulls - Bulls

Pak’nSave Lower Hutt - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Nelson

Countdown Amberley - Amberley



