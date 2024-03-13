A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Mount Maunganui.
Ten people nationwide each won $20,110 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.
The winning Mount Maunganui ticket was sold at Girven Rd Micro Mart.
A winning Powerball second division ticket was also sold at Countdown Huntly, taking their total winnings to $32,677.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Mitchell’s Paper Power - Auckland
Meg Star - Auckland
MyLotto - Auckland
Countdown Huntly (+PB) - Huntly
MyLotto - Hamilton
Girven Rd Micro Mart - Mount Maunganui
Four Square Bulls - Bulls
Pak’nSave Lower Hutt - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Nelson
Countdown Amberley - Amberley