Seven lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall. Photo / NZME

Seven lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall. Photo / NZME

A ticket sold in Tauranga has won Lotto Second Division.

Seven lucky players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $29,640 in last night's Lotto draw.

The winning Tauranga ticket was sold at Greerton Lotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Auckland

Greerton Lotto- Tauranga

Ohaupo Store - Ohaupo

Paper Plus Nelson -Nelson

MyLotto- Nelson

Northwood New World- Christchurch

Fresh Choice Green Island - Dunedin