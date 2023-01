The Lotto balls fell kindly for two Tauranga players. Photo / NZME

Two people who bought their Lotto tickets in Tauranga are $13,824 richer today.

They join 25 other second-division players who won last night’s Lotto draw.

The winning Tauranga tickets were bought at Fresh Choice Papamoa, and via MyLotto online in Tauranga.

Anyone who thinks they might have won is encouraged to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ app.