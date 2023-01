Lotto players who bought their tickets at Mount Maunganui New World are urged to check their tickets. Photo / NZME

One lucky Bay Lotto player is almost $16,000 richer today after striking it lucky.

Fifteen lucky Lotto players have each won $15,943 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

One of those 15 bought their ticket from Mount Maunganui New World.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,476. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Botany Junction Four Square in Auckland.