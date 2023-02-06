"We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award," said Matt Nicholson, managing director of Taharoto Road Creative.

Taharoto Road Creative, a leading marketing company based in Waihī, has been awarded the prestigious Business Excellence Award in International Marketing 2023. The award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the field of international marketing, was awarded this week, with the formal presentation taking place this April.

Taharoto Road Creative was selected for the award in recognition of its exceptional performance in delivering innovative and effective marketing solutions to clients across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, and Auckland regions. The company’s exceptional approach to marketing has made it one of the most sought-after marketing companies locally.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award,” said Matt Nicholson, managing director of Taharoto Road Creative. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to bring innovative marketing solutions to our clients. We are proud to be recognised as one of the top marketing companies in the world. A big feat for a small business in a small regional town.”

Taharoto Road Creative has a proven track record of delivering successful marketing campaigns for clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer goods, construction, real estate and retail. The company’s unique approach to marketing has helped businesses to increase their brand awareness, reach new customers, and drive sales growth since it opened its doors in 2015, starting as a side project in a spare bedroom.

Taharoto Road Creative also has an impressive track record of award wins for their clients, having helped secure national and international awards for some of their local clients in 2021 and 2022.

The Business Excellence Award in International Marketing 2023, judged by Aquisition International’s expert research panel, is a recognition of the outstanding achievements of marketing professionals and companies around the world. The judging team take into consideration the commitment, expertise, and innovation shown by nominees through nomination information, voting information and any supporting evidence supplied, along with the results from their own extensive period of fact-checking and research. Acquisition International’s seventh annual Business Excellence Awards acclaims the most outstanding businesses from across the globe that provide their customers with the very best products and services.

Taharoto Road Creative is proud to be among the select few who have received this award since the awards began seven years ago, and is committed to continuing to deliver innovative and effective marketing solutions to clients around the motu.