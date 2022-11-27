Life’s a Beach: Hop rocks and rolls through Coromandel

Beach Hop at Whangamata

Additional reporting by Alison Smith.

This year’s Repco Beach Hop, the first of two within four months, was definitely worth the wait for the thousands of people (and classic cars) who flocked to Waihi, Thames, Onemana and Whangamata for an event-filled weekend of 1950s and ‘60s nostalgia.

Expectations were high from attendees who had enjoyed previous years’ events before Covid interruptions, and this year’s events did not disappoint as the Beach Hop convoy rolled into town.

The Go Waihi Warm-Up Party in Waihi kicked things off on Wednesday, 23 November with a street parade, where an enthusiastic crowd got their motors running while viewing the armada of classic muscle cars, pick-ups, and era project cars.

Boys checking out the toys at Waihi. Photo / Jim Birchall

The best-dressed competition brought out a colourful array of dresses that harnessed the zeitgeist of the rock ‘n’ roll era, while the “Undie 500″ - the annual dash of people wearing just their unmentionables - continued the day’s fun theme.

On Thursday, the convoy of classic cars then headed over the Kopu-Hikuai hills to Thames for the Repco Power Cruise. Unfortunately, spring’s inclement weather continued as the cars arrived, but did clear long enough for the historical mining town’s locals to get their fill of car eye-candy, and for visitors to help provide a boost for Thames’ retailers.

Members of the New Zealand Hot Rod Association were in Thames, with many celebrating the end of lockdowns and the return of the Beach Hop.

Vintage collector and stallholder Linda Stephenson, of the Crafters and Collectors Pop Up Gallery, said the steampunk town has embraced a new fashion style.

Image 1 of 9 : Beach Hop 2022.

“We were the steampunk pop-up shop not long ago, and we’re reinventing ourselves this week. Vintage fashion sells very well.”

Events continued at Whangamata that evening with rock ‘n’ roll lessons at the Whangamata Club, the centre point for a number of Beach Hop activities. The rock ‘n’ roll dancing was followed by a nostalgia-themed quiz night and the Club Classic Comedy Show at the Repco Garage, set up on Port Road.

Friday’s Castrol Edge Thunder Cruise headed to the quiet beachside settlement of Onemana before a night full of rock ‘n’ roll, with Whanga Bar Hop Idol at 7pm and music in the street, in various bars and at ‘party central’ at the Whangamatā Club.





Saturday and Sunday’s highlights included a retro caravan show at Whangamatā Area School, the grand parade down Port Road, which was preceded by a Rock ‘n’ Roll Club march down Port Road, and the Burgerfuel Vintage competition.

Thousands of people lined Whangamata’s Port Road to ogle at the parade, have a beer at a bar and eat food from local cafés, pop-ups, and sausage sizzles - cooked by Fire and Emergency and search and rescue staff.

Warm weather saw a number of people swimming at Whangamata Beach, and bombing ‘manus’ off the wharf. Local dancers the Coastal Rockers kept things lively for those seeking a sit-down as the heat took effect, while bands kept up the tempo for sun-worshippers.

Brad Smith, from Takapuna in Auckland, was attending his first Beach Hop after accepting a late invitation to come down to Whangamata. He said he was amazed by the event: “It was awesome to see all-these bad-ass cars on show. Everybody looks like they are having a great time; I can’t believe I haven’t been down here before.”

Petrolheads were in heaven at Repco Beach Hop's big Saturday in Whangamata. Photo / Jim Birchall.

The afternoon’s proceedings saw the pre-1949 Hot Rod show, and a prizegiving which was followed by a major prize giveaway of a 1968 Ford F100 pick-up truck, known as “Stretch”. The lucky winner of the F100 was Graham Rhodes, who, it was understood, was attending his first Beach Hop.

Sunday brought the 2022 edition of the Beach Hop to an end, but not before a nostalgia surf fest, a top 10 shoot-out, a final prizegiving, and a rock ’n’ roll church service at the Whangamata Baptist Church.

The next Repco Beach Hop, a three-day event, will be held between Friday, 24 March, 2023, and Sunday, 26 March, 2023.



