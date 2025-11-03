Anyway, that’s water under the bridge.

It’s good to see that they are trying to keep costs down, albeit at central government’s direction, and I’m sure they will get ratepayers behind them if they continue.

The long-term plan has to go of course, and will be replaced with a string of infrastructural projects. We must hope that they are up to it.

I hope one of the projects is the regular cleaning of the Maungatapu Underpass, the walls of which are covered with slime.

Dan Russell

Welcome Bay

Council falls short

Let’s look at the rates to give a score! (News, October 29)

Still doing too many wants and not looking at the needs, as the Government has said should be the case.

Do we get value for money? My answer is no.

The regional rates are another big add-on, of course.

It’s a shame Tauranga is still divided by having a Māori ward, supported by the mayor.

Having gold medals does not mean you make a good mayor; what does is ensuring the needs are met and water is done well!

Jeremy Ball

Pāpāmoa

Time for fresh flag debate

As a young citizen with British ancestry, I acknowledge the history and meaning behind the use of the Union Jack within the New Zealand flag.

However, I believe that its use today fails to accurately represent the people of New Zealand.

Our country has rich Māori and Pacific culture, and our flag should not reflect our colonial past.

I believe the current flag elevates and gives preference to British culture and people, overlooking te ao Māori and other ethnic groups.

Due to these reasons, I urge our elected officials, our local MP, Sam Uffindell in particular, to restart the flag debate and push Parliament to create a symbol that fairly and honestly represents the diverse people of New Zealand.

Liam Howard

Tauranga

