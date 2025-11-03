Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor: Tauranga ratepayers call for more transparency on council spending

Letters
Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

Tauranga City Council offices. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga City Council offices. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The scores councillors and the mayor have given themselves are a bit on the high side, which is understandable given their positions. (News, October 29)

However, from the perspective of a ratepayer, the scores are meaningless.

The commission dropped the new council into a distinctly difficult situation.

So much money

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save