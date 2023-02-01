Letters to the editor: Support the Tauranga Domain hands-off campaign

A 3D aerial view perspective of the proposed boutique stadium at Tauranga Domain. Image / Boffa Miskell and Visitor Solutions

A 3D aerial view perspective of the proposed boutique stadium at Tauranga Domain. Image / Boffa Miskell and Visitor Solutions

I would like to encourage people to support the hands-off campaign and attend the planned protest meetings over the community clubs that would be displaced by the proposed boutique stadium proposed on the Tauranga Domain, as reported (News, Jan 28).

In my view, spending an estimated $170 million on a stadium in the best of financial times would be stupid but in these tough times can only be described as insane. For the council to spend time and staff resources on such a proposal is, in my opinion, irresponsible.

This proposal would disrupt Tauranga sports clubs, including the Tauranga Golf Club, the racing club, the Tauranga Croquet Club, Baypark Speedway, the Tauranga Lawn Bowling Club, the Athletics Club and the Tauranga Tennis Club.

We expect our council to stick to basics during these tough times.

Mike Baker, Bethlehem

Council’s priorities skewed

Something is seriously wrong: where are Tauranga City Council’s priorities?

We have observed road works on Tōtara St clearly designed not to improve traffic flow or to provide the much-needed third road lane from State Highway 2 to Hull Road but to improve access for cyclists.

For months, work has been undertaken at a considerable cost to improve the cycle lane. But where are the cyclists? In driving Tōtara St regularly, we are dismayed to see hardly a cyclist using it.

The Port of Tauranga is the economic hub of the whole Bay of Plenty region but little or no thinking is going into improving access to it. Tōtara Street is heavily used by commuters and heavy transport and should be three-laned from SH2 to Hull Rd.

We need decision-makers who plan a decent roading network for Tauranga and the Western Bay.

Stop trying to choke us to death: we are not all going to ride bikes no matter how good the cycleway is and it’s hard to move logs along cycleways.

Margaret Murray-Benge, Bethlehem

Donate to flood victims

May I suggest all the charity shops in Tauranga donate some of their linen and clothing to the Auckland charities who are desperate for these items for the flood victims?

Not forgetting the Tauranga families affected too.

This is a time to share.

Lois Slater, Pyes Pa

Ardern’s legacy will live on

While the actions of conspiracy theorists, Trump followers, and misogynists may diminish at the resignation of Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, one wonders where they will next direct their toxic attention.

In my view, Ardern’s outstanding legacy will outlive them all.

Thank you, Jacinda.

Jackie Evans, Rotorua

