It’s much easier to focus on the symptoms and not the causes of crime. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

I applaud the opinion column by Boris Sokratov (January 10) and Aaron Hendry’s views (Opinion, January 14).

I have just read a book that describes how much effort Muslim families put into teaching and explaining their view of life to their children. Usually, this is done around the dinner table. It is very effective.

The most significant observation Sokratov and Hendry make is that, regrettably, it’s much easier to focus on the symptoms and not the causes.

The same applies to finding solutions. I made this point on this page some weeks ago, calling for a fence at the top of the cliff approach.

In fact, our solutions need to be well back from the cliff. This is especially so for youth problems that are usually deeply rooted in the attitudes gained or taught earlier in life.

They are seldom changed by punitive means.

Hendry states six contributing factors to some people becoming engaged in crime: poverty, disabilities, mental illness, trauma, increasing inequality, and social exclusion, which I do not dispute.

But I ask: What has caused these?

Why is the situation so different to that of 50-75 years ago?

G Keith Overend,

Bellevue





I love the Tōtara St cycleway and ride along it most days but can anyone tell me why the traffic lights opposite the bowling club and those at Hull Rd and Kiteroa St have not been turned on, despite them being in place for the past six months?

Are we awaiting some important person to cut some tape and ceremonially flick a switch?

I was never in favour of part of the cycleway being on the north side of the road and part being on the south side, but now we have it, please make it work. Trying to cross opposite the bowling club on a busy sunny Sunday with five grandchildren in tow is a fatality waiting to happen.

John Douglas,

Mount Maunganui





It was an interesting article about the vape company in financial difficulties (Business News, January 13).

In Victoria, Australia, vaping without a prescription, and selling vape products to anyone under 18, is illegal.

My grandchildren, aged 13 and 15, were given talks at school about the harm cigarettes and vaping can do to you.

I am asthmatic and find vaping just as bad as cigarette smoke. I have to use Ventolin in both instances.

Wendy Galloway,

Omokoroa