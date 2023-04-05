Letters to the editor: International reputation seriously damaged

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, AKA Posie Parker, is drowned out by trans rights supporters at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Our international reputation has been seriously damaged.

We like to think we don’t judge people by the colour of their skin or by their gender.

In 1893, we were the first country to grant women the vote.

But today. things are not healthy.

When a woman - Posie Parker - comes to New Zealand to support women, what happens?

Immigration Minister Michael Wood decides he cannot stop her, but is then quoted as saying: “I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around, including white supremacists.”

In my opinion, no immigration minister should make such a statement.

The women who went to hear Posie Parker at Albert Park could not believe what happened.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Eggscellent work

The Leo’s Club of Katikati College put on a fabulous Easter egg hunt last Saturday.

Lots of children and parents came to hunt for painted stones from Lions Lane that the Leos had painted last year.

Those stones were then swapped for delicious Easter eggs.

The hard-working Leos did a great job. Many thanks to Four Square and Countdown for the donation of Easter eggs.

You made many children very happy.

Isobel Huggard JP, Leo Adviser

