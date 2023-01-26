Letters to the editor: Allow for consultation with affected neighbours

Objections should be able to be made to developments during proper consultation, says a reader. Photo / File

OPINION

Experts (for years) have been promoting high-density living in parts of Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty.

Finally (it would seem) central government has pushed the button and now legislated requiring local authorities act forthwith - given what apparently is now general support from across the political spectrum on this issue.

However, the “how we do this” is now the concern of many residents because we certainly don’t want to end up like Auckland (surely).

City leaders must make haste slowly to ensure many wider issues are addressed on behalf of all affected ratepayers and occupiers.

Of particular concern (other than adequate infrastructure) is to protect and enhance daylighting in and around these high-rise developments and to mitigate or prevent the effects of overshadowing on adjoining properties.

Objections if, any, should be able to be made by affected neighbours via pre-development consultations with developers.

Let’s get good quality developments underway with the best outcomes for all.

Put away the bulldozer. (Abridged)

R Ashton

Te Puke

Bring back local democracy

With reference to the council satisfaction article (News, Jan 24) I am not at all surprised that only 32 per cent are happy with the direction of the government-appointed Tauranga City Council commissioners.

You just look at what they are doing to realise why satisfaction has further fallen such as the decision to not consult on the annual plan.

Just look at the current debacle on Cameron Rd where road works have adversely impacted the local businesses along with reducing parking spaces, making footpaths that are hardly ever used even wider, reducing vehicle lanes and installing cycle and bus lanes that will basically have no benefit for the businesses along that road and worse.

They are also intent on a $300-million-plus spend on the civic centre and their desire, in my view, to spend resources on what are called nice-to-have items has impacted on rates with huge increases over recent years.

The sooner that local democracy returns the better. (Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem





