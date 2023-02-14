Plans for a skatepark in Tauranga. Image / Tauranga City Council

OPINION:

The $3.6m skatepark on the corner of Maunganui and Hull Roads in Mount Maunganui is a great idea, but I believe it is in the wrong place (News, February 8).

There are railway lines on one side, and the main road with heavy traffic, which turns into Hull Rd, on the other side.

Where is the parking area?

How are we expected to get across the main road? Have these points been taken into consideration?

G Robinson

Mount Maunganui

Noise makes Mount a ‘hellhole’

I wish to extend my thanks to Alan Hayward for exposing what a hellhole Mount Maunganui has become due to the “deliberately generated” noise by some motorists and motorbikes.

It’s so bad, he “would not consider another night at the Mount and would not expect anyone else to either”.

I have forwarded his letter to all my friends who think I live in paradise to prove just how wrong they are, and to my landlord as evidence that a significant rent reduction is warranted given the onerous conditions that I suffer under, living in a place where, as Hayward points out, no one should be expected to.

Doug Hannan

Mount Maunganui

Frustration on Totara St

When the much-vaunted Totara St upgrade commenced many months ago, I expected that common sense would dictate that this major industrial road would be two lanes each way.

Gradually it has become obvious that it is all about cycleways.

That is fair enough, but what about the rest of us?

While much safer, I doubt that cycleways will work very well, and additional traffic lights are only going to cause more congestion and frustration.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

Grass needs attention

Several friends and colleagues have recently commented on the unkempt look of several public grounds in Tauranga.

In many cases, grass has not been mowed and weeds are popping up all over the place.

Considering the high council rates demanded of residents, it is concerning that such a core responsibility of the council appears to have been a low priority.

Michael Esdaile

Matua





