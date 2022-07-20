Hon Kiritapu Allan crowns winner Laura Schultz. Photo / Supplied

The Bay of Plenty Young Grower for 2022 has been named.

Laura Schultz was crowned winner at an awards dinner in Tauranga last night, following a competition that saw eight growers test their skills and ability to run a successful horticulture business in a series of challenges.

Competitors then took part in a speech competition titled 'What I'll be growing in 2050'.

Schultz excelled in the individual challenges, and impressed judges with her speech on providing the best quality produce by adapting to climate change to grow crops that meet the changing environment.

Her prize included an all-expenses paid trip to Wellington in September to compete for the title of National Young Grower of the Year 2022, as well as $1500 cash.

Yanika Reiter came in second place, whilst Emily Woods placed third.

Schultz grew up on her family orchard in the Bay of Plenty. After a diverse career across various countries that included studying fashion design, yoga instruction, and working as a snowboard instructor, she returned home three years ago and realised her interest lay in growing avocados.

Since then, she has leased the family orchard and now takes full responsibility for it, alongside her work within the Avocado Improvement group at Trevelyan's.

Erin Atkinson, chair of the BOP Young Growers, said that this year's contestants were outstanding.

"This years' BOP Young Grower contestants have shown the great talent we already have within our horticulture industry. The competition has been perfect to test their knowledge and I hope that it sets the bar for other young talent coming through our industry."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc. Chief Executive Colin Bond agreed, saying these competitions show appreciation for the need for skilled careers in the horticulture industry.

"As a horticulture industry, we can often focus on knee-jerk reactions required for the current season.

"But in order to continue to produce effectively into the future, we need to ensure we have young people with the right commercial, technical and scientific skills."