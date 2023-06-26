Firefighters from Omokoroa and Greerton respond to Whakamarama shelter belt fire. Photo / File

Firefighters are at the scene of large shelter belt fire in Whakamarama.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lauren Sika said initial 111 reports about the fire involving a shelter belt and a tractor being on fire were received at 11.08am and three crews from Ōmokoroa and Greerton stations attended.

The shelter belt fire measuring about 70 metres was out by 11.56am and one of the three fire crews had left the area and two others remain on the scene to dampen down any hot spots, Sika said.

The cause of the blaze was not known nor the name of the road where it took place, she said.

A police spokeswoman said there was no record of police being called to any incidents in the Whakamarama area.

- More to come