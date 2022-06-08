Lotto Second Division was struck in last night's live Lotto draw. Photo / NZME

Lady luck has spread her winning cheer around the region.

Eleven lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $16,295 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

Four players were from Bay of Plenty including in Rotorua, Tauranga, Pāpāmoa and Whakatāne.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

MyLotto- Auckland

Supervalue Waiuku - Waiuku

Mill St. Pak N Save - Hamilton

MyLotto- Waikato

MyLotto - Rotorua

MyLotto -Tauranga

Pak n Save Papamoa - Papamoa

Pak N Save Whakatane- Whakatane

Four Square Spring Creek - Spring Creek

Pak N Save Rangiora - Rangiora