Lady luck has spread her winning cheer around the region.
Eleven lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $16,295 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live Lotto draw.
Four players were from Bay of Plenty including in Rotorua, Tauranga, Pāpāmoa and Whakatāne.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Northland
MyLotto- Auckland
Supervalue Waiuku - Waiuku
Mill St. Pak N Save - Hamilton
MyLotto- Waikato
MyLotto - Rotorua
MyLotto -Tauranga
Pak n Save Papamoa - Papamoa
Pak N Save Whakatane- Whakatane
Four Square Spring Creek - Spring Creek
Pak N Save Rangiora - Rangiora