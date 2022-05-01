Master Builders Association national vice-president Johnny Calley of Tauranga-based Calley Homes. Photo / Supplied

Workers quitting at smoko time on their first day of employment and candidates not showing up for job interviews are just some challenges business owners face as the labour crisis deepens.

Those scenarios were placing extra pressure on existing staff who have been left ''tired and stressed out'' and a manufacturing director warns a ''mental health tsunami is coming'' as a result.

However, the Minister for Health Andrew Little said $10 million was made available in October via the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment for mental health and wellbeing support for small businesses through a programme designed with the EMA and Auckland Business Chamber of Commerce.

One boss said the worker shortage was the ''worst'' he had seen in 30 years - while other industries were in crisis due to ageing workforces and Kiwis who didn't find the roles attractive.

Tasman Aluminium managing director Phill Brangwynne says he could hire 10 people tomorrow. Photo / Carmen Hall

Tasman Aluminium managing director Phill Brangwynne said he could hire 10 people tomorrow.

''We had three people booked for an interview last week, and not one showed up … need I say more. We have been advertising for weeks, and we cannot find anyone.''

Demand had never been higher and the business was ''running over capacity", he said.

"We are really struggling.''

Supply chain woes meant ships were not arriving in time, and products were on backorder across the board.

''Our lead times are stretched out, and then we have the multitude of price increases we are having to deal with.

''In short, we have never worked so hard for so little return.''

During the Omicron outbreak, 50 per cent of the staff had to isolate over a two-week period and ''we cannot catch up as we are already fully booked''.

''My staff are tired, and stressed out and the last two years has taken a significant mental toll on us all here.''

In his view, there was no recognition of the challenges companies were facing and no support from the Government.

''A mental health tsunami is coming,'' he said.

''The level of expectation that everyone is having to deal with is just not sustainable. I'm concerned and we're watching our staff very carefully. We're trying to support them as best we can holistically because we are worried about the mental effects of all this.''

He said customers were losing their patience and ''unfortunately our guys on the frontline, in the sales team or in production or supply are bearing the brunt of it''.

"People don't want to hear about delays anymore because they have been hearing about delays for two years and they are tired of it.''

Harbourside Restaurant owner Peter Ward says he needs staff. Photo / Carmen Hall

Harbourside Restaurant owner Peter Ward said he needed employees across the board and the restaurant had gone from opening seven days a week down to five.

''I'd prefer to close a couple of days than dilute my service. In the summer months, I had less of a crew in the kitchen and I could see the extra hours were having an effect on them.

''So I went down to five days and that was in February when it was still really busy.''

Last month it had to close for more than a week because of staff isolating with Omicron and he said although that had somewhat returned to normal ''it is still pretty tough going''.

He had vacancies for kitchen hands, front of house staff, waitresses, waiters and chefs.

Ward was currently working as a maitre d' and he said the hospitality industry was in crisis.

''A lot of my chefs have come in from overseas and then that stopped completely. In the last two years, I lost four chefs and have only been able to replace one.

''It's always been a bit of an issue but this is depressing.''

Students looking for part-time work or overseas visitors on working visas were also nearly impossible to find.

''We've had ads on Trade Me and Seek looking for staff and nothing has come through at all. So it's probably the worst I have seen it in 30 years.''

Master Builders Association national vice-president Johnny Calley of Tauranga-based Calley Homes said his company did a recruitment campaign a month ago and for the first time in two years, it got some suitable candidates.

The building sector had been impacted significantly by a shortage of materials.

''Anyone that supplies materials has been decimated by Covid isolation periods and restrictions and the backlog of orders that has created. That distils down and affects the frontline of construction.''

There were a lot of building projects in a stop/start process and he feared for smaller companies that could not absorb the costs.

Pukepine director Jeff Tanner made headlines last week when he told NZME he desperately needed another 30 full-time workers and he was back working in the sawmill and distribution.

Asked if that situation had improved he said it could be another month before it got any traction on the employment front.

''There is just not the people out there to be able to make a change in an instant.''

Tanner said it was tough, and forestry and manufacturing roles were ''not necessarily the most attractive work''.

''We get people that do show up and then they leave at smoko time and we never see them again. You really have to have your head in the right space and your attitude right to enjoy it.

''It is a great opportunity to have some physical activity but sometimes people will get a splinter and that's a bit rough on them.''

Ribbonwood NZ director Pete Smith said the forestry industry was on the ''cusp of a crisis'' as it struggled to replace its ageing workforce.

In his view, the younger generation was not interested in physical work.

The company had vacancies in the Coromandel Coast region and was prepared to offer the best remuneration it could.

Smith said in general the industry ''is really struggling''.

''As far as new entrants go for forest owners and contractors go we have got a real problem on our hands ... there has been a generational change.''

He said if Kiwis didn't want the jobs bringing in more migrants would become essential.

''Some of my own workforce are in their mid-50s to mid-60s and those people can't work forever and don't intend to so we need to replace them.''

Ministry for Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant said it believed the dignity of work was the key to people being able to move forward.

''That's why we're working hard with local businesses and industry to support their recruitment needs.''

Figures show the number of people on work-ready Jobseeker support had fallen from 19,443 to 18,525 in the past three months.

''We want to work in partnership with employers who care about people, and who will provide opportunities for our most disadvantaged whānau to experience work, gain skills and be supported into permanent work opportunities.''

The ministry had funding and support for employers who were prepared to give a hand up to those who struggle to connect to the workforce, Bryant said.

Claire Russell from Thinkplus who was a leadership coach said she had noticed an increase in stress and overwhelm in Bay workplaces, and demand for services had never been so high.

Before the pandemic mental health was being put forward by the World Health Organisation as the next global crisis.

In her view, a component of subsidised financial support could be provided to help organisations meet their legal requirements towards a positive, productive workplace.

''We wouldn't expect the diagnosis and managing of long Covid be left to the employer to deal with and fund so why would the symptoms of mental distress brought on by Covid be managed and funded by the employer.''

Little said most people at some time had felt overwhelmed, anxious, sad, generally hōhā [annoyed] because of Covid and the disruption caused by it, and people would almost certainly have these feelings again in the future.

''It is okay to not feel okay, and natural that everyone can find themselves experiencing these feelings.

"If they need help with these feelings they can tell a mate, a workmate, or tell someone they trust. If that's not possible then there are telehealth services and online services available. Some GP and community health clinics can help too.''