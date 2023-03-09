The kiwifruit industry is hiring now.

Kiwifruit growers are “under the pump” and “hurting financially” and the hunt is on to find thousands of seasonal workers for this year’s harvest.

But unlike recent years, industry experts are not predicting a significant labour shortage due to a combination of projected lower harvest volumes, automation, more international worker availability and Kiwi staff returning.

It comes as New Zealand kiwifruit export marketer Zespri forecasts a slump of up to $144 million in its corporate net profit for the 2023 financial year compared to last year.

In 2022, the industry was hammered by fruit quality issues, and this year some kiwifruit orchards in every growing region have been impacted by adverse weather events.

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson. Photo / NZME

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson said predicted lower harvest volumes mean staff levels this year will be slightly down, but more than 3000 staff would be required.

Shift management was likely to see a reduction of about 10 per cent on 2022 staffing numbers.

“That’s because we’ve got lots of capacity in our graders, so we will probably be running slightly less shifts because we’ve got that much capacity we can get the fruit through quite quickly,” Simson said.

“We’ve still got a few spots, so we are still recruiting, but it’s actually looking reasonably tidy this year.”

“Last year was probably the most challenging and I’d quite like to not repeat that. This year feels pretty close to what it was like two or three years ago - not quite, but getting pretty close.”

Simson said there had been a lift in three recruitment areas with a full complement of RSE workers, more working holiday visa workers - with numbers now approaching pre-Covid levels - and New Zealanders returning.

“It’s good that they enjoyed working for us last year and they are keen to come back.”

Kiwifruit picking is among the job opportunities available at Seeka.

Seeka’s GM of supply Kate Bryant said, nationwide, it needed 4000 to 4500 workers for the upcoming season.

Projected lower fruit volumes meant there was likely to be a shorter post-harvest season, and increased automation meant a slight reduction in staff requirements.

Bryant was optimistic that positions would be filled.

“There are a lot more people around compared to the last three years,” she said.

“Our numbers are looking good at the moment but we are continuing that recruitment process for the next, probably, eight weeks because there is attrition as we go through.”

Bryant said at Seeka Huka Pak in Mount Maunganui, all shifts were “pretty much full”.

A significant number of Kiwis were among those who had signed up.

“Also the working holiday visas - there’s definitely a lot more of those people around. I would say we are around 80 per cent full, on paper.”

In comparison, she said, at this time a year ago, the worker shortage ran into the thousands.

“It’s like anything, until we start, and we are just in the throes of starting, the proof will be in how many come in - we are optimistic that when we call them in, they will be here and ready to work.”

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI) chief executive Colin Bond said the poor weather was impacting production volumes this season, coming after a poor quality season last year.

“Growers are under the pump at the moment. Growers are hurting financially with the ramification that impacts on upon the industry’s contribution to the wider economy,” Bond said.

“The focus for growers at this time needs to be on ensuring that their crops are carefully picked and packed to ensure the highest possible quality and value of the kiwifruit.”

Bond said it was too early to have a good grasp on the seasonal labour requirements to pick and pack the 2023 harvest.

However, the lower forecast volume for 2023 indicated it would need less labour than the 24,000 workers last year. More than 80 per cent of New Zealand kiwifruit was grown in the Bay of Plenty, which reflected the requirements of the region.

He said pay rates varied depending on the employer and the nature of the seasonal role but last season, harvesting roles paid an average of $31.87 per hour.

The NZKGI works closely with the Ministry for Social Development and typically, in the industry employed more than 2000 people from the Job Seekers Work Ready pool.

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ministry for Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant said about 320 people attended its Rotorua, Greerton and Katikati kiwifruit harvest hiring days.

“Helping people find and keep employment is a key focus for us so we are pleased to see so many connections being made. The feedback from both employers and participants was really positive, with all employers ending the day with job applications to consider,” Bryant said.

The total uptake from the hiring days would not be available until the season began later this month.

“Recruitment may include interviewing, vetting and reference-checking to ensure candidates are a good fit for the job.”

He said the ministry had a long-term positive relationship with the NZKGI and individual employers. It partnered year-round with horticultural, viticulture and kiwifruit industries to support seasonal labour needs.

However, it was important jobseekers applied for roles relevant to their experience and abilities.

“We do not take a one-size-fits-all approach to finding our clients sustainable employment as every individual will have different strengths and capabilities. Not all seasonal jobs involve picking, packing, or stacking,” Bryant said.

“There are many options - from forklift to administration - so if someone is not able to do physical work, there may be opportunities and career options in other roles.”

Although largely seasonal, these roles could be a stepping-stone to other types of work, including fulltime employment. It also provided an income while people demonstrated their work ethic to potential future employers, he said.

The kiwifruit industry contributions to the Bay of Plenty economy were $1.78 billion ($2.185b nationally) in 2020 and $1.992b ($2.417b) in 2021.

Considering kiwifruit

Pierre Keti attended the Kiwifruit Harvest Hiring Day at Greerton.

Pierre Keti took a friend from church looking for work to the Greerton hiring day and inadvertently got two callbacks himself for two jobs.

Due to health reasons, he was not taking up an opportunity at this time, but if his circumstances changed he was grateful for both options.

“Once the doctors say I’m okay, it looks like I can walk into any packhouse and get a job as I’ve got previous experience.”

Jobseeker Lorraine Plummer attended the kiwifruit industry's hiring day.

Fellow jobseeker, 64-year-old Lorraine Plummer, said she was impressed by the chance to meet employers face to face, which was a rare experience.

“Everyone was really friendly, helpful and truthful. Because of my age and physical capabilities most said I don’t think you can do this and I appreciated that.’'

Plummer was made redundant in November 2021 and said it was the first time in her life that she never had a job.

However, she remained hopeful about getting some part-time employment in an office.