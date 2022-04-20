Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic in the new Service and Sacrifice exhibition. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

After a two-month hiatus, Western Bay Museum opens its doors with a poignant exhibition perfectly timed for Anzac Day.

Service and Sacrifice tells the stories of heroic New Zealand women throughout war history told through storyboards, video, artefacts and memorabilia — some of it previously owned by the heroines themselves.

Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic says New Zealand women in all wars were never recognised or acknowledged for what they did ''purely because they were women — a reflection of the times and women's status — and there were so many good stories.

''The women in this exhibition were true heroes.''

Paula says the museum has uncovered stories of pivotal local women from Maketu to Waihi Beach as well as national storylines.

One highlight is The Women's Land Service detailing the efforts of three Katikati land girls; Marjory Shaw, Betty Miller and Marie Champion.

Take a look inside: Paula Gaelic beside the storyboards detailing the Kiwi women from wartimes.

The timing of the exhibition opening is perfect, Paula says.

''Nourishing commemoration such as Anzac Day and Armistice Day are a really important commitment for us.''



Highlights include:

Vida MacLean – influential civilian and military nurse

One of the standout artefacts of Service and Sacrifice is nurse Vida MacLean's World War I nurse's uniform on display. Vida was mostly unknown but with a range of experience throughout both world wars from Egypt during WWI, to the Plunket Society and the Indian Army during World War II.

Sybil Surtees – QA imperial military nursing service

In 1914, Sybil joined Queen Alexandra's Imperial Military Nursing Service. Sybil was posted to France for the duration of World War I and saw some terrible sights. Once in 1916, a big convoy came in — her job was clean out their mouths, and they were full of maggots.

The Sinking of the Marquette – the loss of 10 New Zealand nursing sisters

The Marquette was a 149m-long transport vessel that carried troops, ammunition and all the equipment for New Zealand No.1 Stationary Hospital in World War I, and in this instance 36 nurses of the NZANS. Ten Kiwi nurses lost their lives. It is not known why they were not put on a hospital ship and ended up on the ill-fated ship.

Memorabilia from the Service and Sacrifice exhibition at Western Bay Museum.

Bella Dickey – World War I fundraiser and 'Soldiers' friend'

New Zealand patriotic societies raised nearly £5.7 million in cash (equivalent to about $500 million today) and dispatched over £550,000 (about $50 million) worth of goods to men serving overseas during World War I. One of the dedicated fundraisers was Te Puke resident Bella Dickey.



What Did You Do In The War Granny?

World War II created more opportunities for women to work outside the home than ever before, none more so than the establishment of the Women's War Service Auxiliary, which was set up in 1940.

Marjorie Harris – nurse to the Guinea Pigs

Te Puke nurse Marjorie Harris worked with the legendary plastic surgeon Archibald McIndoe, who developed groundbreaking techniques to treat badly burned airmen. She saw the worst of the horrific burns of the airmen of the RAF in World War II.

Heni Pore/Jane Foley – the heroine of Pukehinahina (Gate Pa)

Heni/Jane lived and moved assuredly in contrasting worlds: Maori and European, Anglican and Catholic; she had a Maori family and a Pakeha family. Her place in history was sealed at the Battle of Pukehinahina when she gave water to the dying of both sides.

Ettie Rout – 'the wickedest woman in Britain'

Ettie set up the New Zealand Volunteer Sisterhood to go to Egyptian hospitals and YMCA clubs to care for Kiwi soldiers. But she realised the most pressing health issue among the troops was venereal disease. Through her persistence, the New Zealand Army made the issuing of safe-sex kits to all soldiers compulsory in 1917.

Dora Murch — 'One volunteer is worth 10 pressed men'

In 1915, Dora Murch joined the NZVS. A contingent of 12 women including Dora left New Zealand in defiance of objections from the Ministry of Health. Few women found work in the New Zealand military hospitals in Cairo, because they were not welcome by the military brass.

Betty Miller's memorabilia.

The Land Girls of Katikati – Unsung Heroes of World War II

When 17-year-old Claude Hume first moved to the farm on Matahui Rd, Katikati, he could never have dreamt that his land would serve a valuable purpose for our war effort in World War II. A total of 4290 women applied to join the Women's Land Service. There are no official records of who these thousands of women were.

First Kiwi nurses in a military campaign – The South African Boer War

New Zealand nurses in the Boer War were the first women to represent the country in a military campaign. This was the beginning of the New Zealand Army Nursing Service. The nurses arrived in South Africa to find the medical services grossly inadequate while trying to care for soldiers in the face of disease and unfamiliar climatic conditions.

The details:

What: Service and Sacrifice

Where: Western Bay Museum

When: April 21, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, 11am-3pm on weekends