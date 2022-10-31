Everybody lent a hand at the working bee. Photo supplied

The Kiwi Kids Charity 4-day event started in Auckland visiting many schools and putting smiles on hundreds of children's faces and handing out grants.

The last day was a Coast to Coast day for the Kiwi Kids Charity. Saturday's road trip saw the event having breakfast in Raglan then a cruise to Whangamata not before stopping at Te Puna Kindergarten on the Coromandel Coast for a famous Kiwi Kids Charity working bee at the kindy.

It was all hands on deck, weeding, demolishing, building and painting- not to forget feeding, the children and helpers at the kindy. A huge thank you to ITM Kopu for their very generous support in supplying materials to help in the working bee project. A great job done to finish this four-day event.