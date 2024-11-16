Author Rachel Weston. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The recent launch of Rachel Weston’s new book Kiwi Bees Have Tiny Knees is causing a buzz this weekend, as she and “Bug Man” Ruud Kleinpaste will be keeping an eye out for native bees among the gardens of the Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival.

Rachel has already introduced hundreds of children from Bay of Plenty schools to a unique bumblebee experience, following the publication of her previous book Bumblebees Have Smelly Feet. Now, through lively information, charming illustrations and colourful photos of native bees in action, the world of knowledge is opening further.

“I was on our kiwifruit orchard taking photos during pollination because it’s a great time to see all the bees, and I saw these little black bees which I haven’t seen before. I thought ‘what on Earth are those?’ They are tinier than a honeybee,” Weston said.

She phoned the late Dr Barry Donovan, an entomologist who told her she had native bees.