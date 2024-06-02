Stephen Kafka has been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to conservation and wildlife research.

“Once it’s gone it’s too late,” King’s Birthday Honours recipient Stephen Kafka says.

“Protection of our environment has become very important to me.”

Kafka has been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation and wildlife research.

He is being recognised for his work in the wildlife conservation industry.

Kafka transports researchers to and from the New Zealand Sub-Antarctic Islands on his yacht and occasionally helps them ashore.

He has extensive knowledge of the islands in the “furious 50s” latitudes, containing New Zealand’s Sub-Antarctic World Heritage Area, and the specific challenges of navigation and safely landing expeditioners.

He said his proudest achievement was helping teams achieve their objectives and get home safely.

“I love the freedom of the sea, the challenges of the Southern Ocean, and the wildlife and wilderness of the New Zealand Sub-Antarctic Islands.

Stephen Kafka has extensive knowledge of the Sub-Antarctic Islands.

“I spend much of my time in the New Zealand Sub-Antarctic, helping researchers working on albatross, penguin, sea lion and southern right whale research.”

He was instrumental in the Antipodes Island mouse eradication, the largest successful mouse eradication globally.

“We made a number of trips over a couple of years, transporting and supporting eradication teams and materials.

“It was a success because of the determination, dedication and hard work of the eradication teams, and it wasn’t always easy for them.

“Our first eradication trip to Antipodes was in mid-winter.

“The weather made it impossible to land anyone ashore for over a week.

“With little shelter, we hung on and eventually, a break of a few hours allowed us to unload everything necessary for the construction of the hut, which was necessary before the eradication project could begin.”

He is currently working on a bird protection project in the Pitcairn and Henderson islands to help eradicate rats.

Kafka said he was not always been focused on conservation.

Stephen Kafka's yacht Evohe.

“I cared about the environment but knew nothing about conservation. I’m picking up what I can on the job.”

The London-born yachty was surprised and honoured to receive the King’s Birthday Honours recognition.

His journey started with a hunger for adventure, he said.

“Sandra [Kafka’s wife] and I bought a boat to sail the world with our three children. We were 29 years old and had never sailed before.”

The almost 70-year-old said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and his children and grandchildren in the future.

“I hope my indispensable crew carry on after I retire.”

To aspiring conservationists and wildlife researchers, he said: “It’s often cold, wet, boring, even downright miserable. To stick at it and make a difference, you have to be totally committed.”

- SunLive