Police were notified about 2.50am. Photo / File

Thieves have ram-raided a store on Onslow St in Kawerau.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the burglary, between Gordon and Plunket Sts, about 2.50am today.

A vehicle was used to gain entry and cash was stolen, she said.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.