One lucky punter from Kawerau will be celebrating after winning $22,984 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night's live draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Kawerau Food Market and Lotto.
They were one of 13 Lotto players who win the Second Division cash prize.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,499. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Devon Lotto 'N' Treats in New Plymouth.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Northland
Highpoint Temptations Lotto - Auckland
Onehunga Office Supplies - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
Kawerau Food Market and Lotto - Kawerau
Devon Lotto 'N' Treats (+PB) - New Plymouth
New World Hastings - Hastings
New World Paremata - Porirua
Lambton Mart - Wellington
Countdown Wainuiomata - Wellington
New World Prestons - Christchurch
Oamaru New World - Oamaru