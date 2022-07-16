How would you spend nearly $23,000? Photo / File

One lucky punter from Kawerau will be celebrating after winning $22,984 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night's live draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Kawerau Food Market and Lotto.

They were one of 13 Lotto players who win the Second Division cash prize.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,499. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Devon Lotto 'N' Treats in New Plymouth.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

Highpoint Temptations Lotto - Auckland

Onehunga Office Supplies - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Kawerau Food Market and Lotto - Kawerau

Devon Lotto 'N' Treats (+PB) - New Plymouth

New World Hastings - Hastings

New World Paremata - Porirua

Lambton Mart - Wellington

Countdown Wainuiomata - Wellington

New World Prestons - Christchurch

Oamaru New World - Oamaru