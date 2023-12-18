Santa says come and check out his grotto at The Arts Junction.

Katikati has its own Christmas wonderland.

Children will be enraptured when visiting Santa’s Christmas Grotto, which has transformed The Arts Junction theatre.

Each year community groups and organisations put their Santa (thinking) caps on and come up with creative, festive displays to celebrate and honour the special time of year.

The displays — which transform the theatre into a sparkly dreamland — include lights galore, fairies, wishing trees and other Christmassy scenes by Western Bay Library, Katikati Theatre, Katikati Combined Churches, Katikati Floral Art, Katch Katikati and Katikati Open Air Art, each spending many hours creating the innovative and original displays.

Loading the Sleigh by Katikati Theatre.

The Arts Junction theatre is converted into Santa’s grotto each year, beginning in 2019.

Santa’s grotto is part of Katikati Christmas series, along with Christmas in the Park and the opening of the Upcycled Christmas Tree Display.

Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke says they are delighted to bring the series to the community “so everyone can get together and enjoy the spirit of the festive season”.

Ariel’s Garden by Katikati Floral Art.





The Details

What: Santa’s Christmas Grotto

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: Until December 28. Open 9am-4pm weekdays, 10am-2pm weekends and public holidays (closed Christmas Day)

Santa guest appearances until December 21