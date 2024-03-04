Roving entertainers from last year’s Jazz Street Party.

Katikati’s Jazz Street Party is the first jazzy port of call for the Port of Tauranga 61st National Jazz Festival on March 23.

For the second year, the free, family-orientated event will bring the soulful sounds of live jazz to the Main Rd of Katikati with food and market stalls and entertainment.

There will the bands playing at Cherry Court, Western Bay Museum forecourt and behind The Arts Junction.

Among the musicians are three-piece jazz ensemble Lucky Strike, Bay of Plenty-based duo Samme and Kane and Katikatz Jazz Band presenting a repertoire inspired by the “3 B’s of British Dixieland” and traditional jazz Chris Barber, Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball.

Roving street performers, face painting, vendors and artisan market stalls will be there.

Katikatz Jazz Band.

“Last year’s inaugural event was a huge hit with the community and visitors,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins. “People from Tauranga and surrounding areas travelled to the event and then spent time exploring Katikati which is fantastic for our cafes and retailers.”

The event is organised by Katch Katikati. Festivities will proceed in all weather.





The details

What: Katikati’s Jazz Street Party

Where: Three venues in Katikati

When: March 23 from 11am- 2pm



