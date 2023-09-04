The cast of Complaint Department and Lemonade is Jamie Symes, Hannah Gourlay, Pippa Frith, Reese Jacobs, Caitlyn Holmes, Jasmine Tocher, Isabel Shaw and Georgia Bullot. Photos / Sue Hodge

You might see a good old fashioned lemonade stand outside The Arts Junction this Saturday.

The Katikati Youth Theatre crew are promoting their first production Complaint Department and Lemonade, a play about bellyaching complainers and the people who try to solve their problems.

The youth theatre is using a ‘’lemonade stand’' marketing ploy this weekend to let the public know about all about it, held at The Arts Junction on September 9 from 9am.

‘’Complaint Department and Lemonade, a best-seller play, is a fun, easy-going comedy,’’ says director Jorja McKeown.

‘’It has a range of characters with different personalities with some interesting problems and complaints.’’

The play is a comedic take on the goings-on in a business complaint department where complaints can range from the silly to the outrageous.

Auditions were held in July for the light-hearted play by Kamron Klitgaard and there are five performances planned.

The content is aimed at a young adult and adult audience, Jorja says. Nine actors have been working hard to bring the play to life.

Katikati Youth Theatre formed in February and is part of Katikati Theatre Inc. The group is led by Jorja and Henry Leckie-Hodge.

It came about to encourage younger people (teens and 20s) into theatre.

‘’The idea was to teach these young people all aspects of theatre while giving them a social outlet,’’ Jorja says.

‘’We welcome any new people interested in theatre. At the monthly meetings they play some theatre games (similar to theatresports) and they have a guest speaker from Katikati Theatre Inc, before finishing with a drink and biscuits and more games.

‘’So far this year, we have received tutelage in voice characterisation, back-stage positions and play reading.’’





The Details

What: Complaint Department and Lemonade

Where: The Arts Junction

When: Five performances on September 23, 24 and 30. Tickets Katch Katikati and online.



