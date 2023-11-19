Katikati, Waihī Beach and Ōmokoroa Christmas events: Cracker of a season coming up

Jacob Scott entertains the crowds with festive songs while little ones dance among the bubbles at last year’s Christmas in the Park. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Festive fever is heating up in the Western Bay.

December 2 will be a huge day across the district with five big events.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s events specialist Rebecca Chambers says this holiday season is going to be a cracker.

“We’re delighted to support a range of events across the district and to see community groups out in force. Events are so important as they help bring our family and communities together to share experiences and make memories.”

Katikati

There’s the Katikati Lion’s Santa Parade at 3pm, followed by Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park at Moore Park. Head along to Haiku Park for food and market stalls, kids’ entertainment and live music.

Te Puke

In Te Puke, the popular Seeka Christmas Float Parade will run from 11am-12pm, with more than 20 floats cruising through town. To help Santa make his arrival, Jellicoe St will be closed to traffic from 9am-1pm, between the corner of Cameron Rd and the Oxford St roundabout on both sides of the road.

The parade will be followed by Christmas in Te Puke, a free community event in Jubilee Park from 12-3pm, where there’ll be music, markets, food, games, a petting zoo and a bouncy castle for the kids.

Waihī Beach

The renowned Anzac Bay/Waipapopao Summer Kick-off Festival. This will be held from 2-6pm at Anzac Bay in Bowentown. The annual event will feature live music by Harmonix Resonators, Stylus Matty and the Bux Tones, plus food trucks, kids workshops and storytelling by Otawhiwhi Marae.

Ōmokoroa locals can enjoy the inaugural Christmas Carols in the Park on December 9 from 5-8pm at the Ōmokoroa Sport’s Pavilion. There’ll be food trucks, or you can bring your own picnic and enjoy the entertainment and giveaways.

For last-minute Christmas shopping head along to the renowned Waihī Beach Christmas market on December 16 from 8am-12noon at Waihī Beach School. There’ll be pony rides, kids’ activities, a farmers market, live music, food and a visit from Santa.

On December 17 there will be a Christmas concert from 3-4pm on the stage at Haiku Park.





Western Bay Christmas events:

Katikati – Katikati Lions Santa Parade and Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park - December 2, 3.30-6pm (parade at 3 pm). Roads closed to traffic from 3-4pm: Beach Rd, Carisbrook St and Middlebrook Dr.

Katikati – Christmas Concert in the Park – December 17, 3-4pm, Haiku Park.

Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition — explore the works of art, with festive music, glow fairies and more. December 14 from 7-9pm outside The Arts Junction.

Santa’s Christmas Grotto — at The Arts Junction from December 15-28. Guest appearances by Santa for selfie opportunities, closed Christmas day.

Te Puke – Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade — December 2, 11am-12pm. Road closed to traffic from 9am-1pm Jellicoe St between the corner of Cameron Rd and the Oxford St roundabout on both sides of the road.

Te Puke – Christmas in Te Puke – December 2, 12-3pm, Jubilee Park, Commerce Lane.

Waihī Beach – Anzac Bay/Waipapopao Summer Kick-off Festival, December 2, 2-6pm, Anzac Bay, Bowentown Domain.

Waihī Beach – Waihī Beach Christmas at the Market – December 16, 8am-12pm, Waihī Beach School.

Ōmokoroa – Ōmokoroa Christmas Carols in the Park — December 9, 5-8pm, Ōmokoroa Sport’s Pavilion.