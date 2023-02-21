Police have released this image of the vehicle involved in the crash. Photo / Supplied

Police say the vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Katikati yesterday sat on the highway facing oncoming traffic for about an hour afterwards.

Now investigators want to hear from people who may have seen the vehicle or its movements before the crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2, Apata, near Turner Road before 11am on Monday.

The driver was discovered unresponsive in the driver’s seat, police said in a statement today.

“Medical assistance was provided, but sadly the driver was unable to be revived.”

Police say the vehicle, a white 2003 Nissan Vanette (light van) with the registration KHS980, had been travelling eastbound on SH2 towards Tauranga.

“Initial inquiries have determined the vehicle likely sat facing oncoming traffic on a busy stretch of the highway for about an hour with its headlights and windscreen wipers operating following the crash.

“Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen this vehicle, or observed the vehicle’s movements beforehand.”

Police particularly wanted to hear from anyone who was travelling through the area between 9.30am and 11am.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 or the Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Team at Tauranga Police Station. Please reference 230220/2335.