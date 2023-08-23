It was Katikati photographer Anna Menendez’s first time entering the annual awards.

Anna Menendez has snapped up three awards at the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography’s Iris awards.

It’s the Katikati photographer’s first time entering the annual awards and she came home with silver and two bronze awards.

Anna was surprised and elated with the wins. It’s not easy to get an Iris award, she says.

“I suppose it’s validation that I’m on the right track because the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography have such high standards. It feels really good to have your skills acknowledged.”

The Iris awards were held in Christchurch this month and are open to all New Zealand and international professional photographers.

One of Anna’s podium photographs was from the Covid-19 pandemic when she took snapshots of people in their “bubbles” during that unsettling time.

The late Marg Jordan outside her home during the pandemic. Photo / Anna Menendez

Anna captured the late Marg Jordan looking happy outside her home. The photo was painted as part of Katikati Open Air Art’s New Zealand Mural Contest for its “heroes of lockdown” awards last year, and now graces St Peter’s Anglican Church. Anna is also an unsung hero for her lockdown work.

“The photo sums up who Marg was. It’s just simple ... it captures her in her home at that moment.”

The portrait is extra-special to Marg’s family because she died last year. The unsung hero had served decades with the Katikati Christian Foodbank.

The other two Iris wins were sea landscapes (open category) where artists can be more creative and apply techniques.

Anna used a slow shutter while moving the camera for the silky sea image, which won silver. The technique makes the image appear more dreamlike.

Anna Menendez's silver-winning seascape was described as giving an immediate tranquil and peaceful feeling. Photo / Anna Menendez

The judges described it as giving a tranquil and peaceful feeling. The sharp image of the little wave in the foreground is described as “the hero” of the photo because it is in contrast to the blurred cloud above.

Her bronze-winning landscape has a golden haze beach outlook at sunrise. Anna says it was shot through a copper pipe to create the look in-camera.

This sunrise at Waihi Beach won Anna Menendez an Iris bronze.

The awards were a “nerve-racking” experience for Anna because judging involved live critiquing each photo in a public arena. The awards take place over three days.

Two of the photos are available as small 5x7 prints featured at The Arts Junction where she is guest artist this month.



