The Lions Club of Katikati holds a range of events throughout the year. Photo / Supplied

The Lions Club of Katikati is on the hunt for fun-loving, social and community-minded new members.

With a philosophy of ‘family first, then work, then Lions’, the club encourages members to do as much or as little as their circumstances allow.

As well as friendship and fun, the Lions Club of Katikati is involved in many projects around the town, including supporting the Leos Club (young Lions), compiling the annual Community Directory, holding monthly garage sales, assisting with the community breakfast, collecting for other charities and more.

The club offers financial support to local schools by way of scholarships, grants, educational programmes and sporting events, and to the museum, foodbank and many other community groups.

Lions also fundraise through the Lions Club of Katikati Charitable Trust Disaster Fund, with no administration fees deducted.

For more information, look out for the upcoming Meet the Lions Club of Katikati meeting in May.