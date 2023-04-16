The directory team at the Lions Club of Katikati are ready to compile this year's edition. Photo / Supplied

The Lions Club of Katikati is compiling its Community Directory ahead of distribution this winter.

The Lions have been producing the directory for almost 40 years, as both a service to the community and a fundraising project.

The directory lists residents’ phone numbers and is a compendium of information, including business listings, transport services, emergency management, Civil Defence information, Lions contact information, churches and religious groups, health and education, helping agencies, clubs and interest groups, maps of the Katikati area and postcodes, tide tables and a calendar.

Cherie Pickin of the Lions Club was coordinating the production of the directory this year, along with support from the Lions team. The directory relies on Katikati residents’ help to ensure that it is as complete and accurate as possible.

The Lions Club of Katikati asks residents to do their part by checking that they appear in the 2022-2023 directory with the correct contact details.

There are two ways to change an existing listing, or add a new one. Residents are asked to either email katikatilionsdirectory@gmail.com, or fill out a Directory Form. Forms are available at the Katikati Library, Katch Katikati, and the Lions book stall at Moggies Market on the second Saturday of the month.

The details required for a listing are residents’ initials, surname, address, home phone number and mobile phone number, if applicable.

To change the details of a listing, both the old and new details should be provided.

The directory is expected to be distributed in July or August.