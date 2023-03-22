Jacob Scott will perform at the Jazz Festival's first event - the Street Party in Katikati.

Tauranga’s famous jazz festival kicks off in Katikati for the very first time.

The start point of the Port of Tauranga National Jazz Festival this year will be the Street Party in Katikati on April 1.

The family-friendly local event will include soulful busker-style music as well as food, market stalls and roaming street performers.

“Kids will love the entertainment, including balloon artists and comedy puppeteers,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke. “We expect people from Tauranga will take the opportunity to visit Katikati and soak up the sounds and entertainment.”

Musicians set to play in Katikati include Jacob Scott from Auckland and Bay of Plenty locals Wildlanes and Tom Ashe.

The National Jazz Festival is celebrating its 60th year and showcases New Zealand’s top jazz musicians in venues across Tauranga.

This year, they have more than 200 artists coming to perform in Tauranga. Visit jazz.org.nz for more information.

The Details

What: Street Party in Katikati

Where: Outside The Arts Junction, Western Bay Museum and Cherry Court on the Main Rd (if wet, Katikati Memorial Hall)

When: April 1 from 11am - 2pm



