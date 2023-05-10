Katikati Festival of Cultures: Homeland pride celebrated

Katikati Festival of Cultures returns in June.

A day celebrating all cultures is flagged for Katikati next month.

Katikati Festival of Cultures is a biennial event held in conjunction with the Katikati Community Centre.

Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke says now is the time to register interest to be part of the flag parade. All cultures and countries are encouraged to take part, have fun and represent their homeland.

Kirst says the festival, in its third year, is a chance to celebrate the diversity of cultures within the community.

It’s a fitting time, she says, “especially with the RSE workers swelling the local population at this time of year, we welcome them with open arms and see them as part of our community”.

The flag parade starts the event from Moore Park to Katikati Memorial Hall where there will be a welcome.

Flag bearers and their crews are encouraged to come dressed in garb reflecting their country. Flags are supplied but participants can also bring their own.

Food vendors will be serving up a range of international flavours while cultural performers such as Tauranga Samba, Cook Island Drum group, Arabian Spice, Tauranga Chinese Cultural Arts group, the Katikati College Pasifika group and a Cambodian dancer will entertain the crowd. Interactive cultural workshops will also be on offer.

To take part in the flag parade email info@katchkatikati.org.nz or phone 549 5250 with name, contact number, how many people are participating and the country being represented.





The Details:

What: Katikati Festival of Cultures

Where: Flag parade starts at Moore Park, to Katikati Memorial Hall

When: June 3 from 10am-2pm



