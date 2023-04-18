Human v machine at a previous Crank Up Day.

Crank Up Day is back for 2023, and it’s as big as ever.

The event on Sunday April 23 sees tractors, trucks, cars and stationary machinery of varying vintages gather at 170 Hot Springs Road.

Michael Cooper organises the event and said it’s a rare chance for the public to see machines that they might not ordinarily get a close-up view of.

“It’s a chance for club members to show their machines off - they’re usually sat in a shed, looking pristine.”

Beginning at 10am, visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with a range of machines as well as watching displays, including tree pulling and river pumping.

The day wraps up with a grand parade of vehicles through the paddocks at around 3pm.

Visitors are asked to bring a gold coin donation, and the Legion of Frontiersmen will be on hand to help with the car parking.

There will also be a sausage sizzle to keep hungry guests well-fuelled.

Cooper said it’s a great event for all the family.

Kids are encouraged to “climb on board” and enjoy exploring the tractors and machinery.

The day is a great trip down memory lane for the older folks too, with many vehicles that they might recognise from their own childhoods.

“It’s a really good day out.”