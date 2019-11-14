Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Kahukura, Rotorua Boys', Tauranga Sports, Chiefs - Kaleb Trask's Super Rugby journey

Kristin Macfarlane
By
5 mins to read
Kaleb Trask of Bay of Plenty offloads in a tackle during the the Mitre 10 Cup competition this season. Photo / Getty Images

Kaleb Trask of Bay of Plenty offloads in a tackle during the the Mitre 10 Cup competition this season. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty playmaker Kaleb Trask has come a long way since his first memory playing rugby - barefoot, on a cold Rotorua field, barely playing the game at all. Fast forward to today and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times