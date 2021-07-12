Jury retires in Ōpōtiki murder trial to consider verdict

Ōpōtiki murder accused Harry Matchitt is on trial in the Tauranga High Court. Photo / File

The jury of an Ōpōtiki murder trial has retired to consider its verdict after hearing five days of evidence and Justice Kit Toogood's summing up of the Crown and defence cases.

Harry Clements Matchitt, 52, is on trial in the Tauranga High Court, accused of murdering 77-year-old Brian Albert Hilton in July 2016.

The Crown alleges a "drunk and angry " Matchitt brutally assaulted Hilton at his Ford Street, Ōpōtiki home on the evening of July 7, 2016.

The deceased was found badly injured in the lounge of his home the next day and died in Tauranga Hospital on July 13, 2016.

The Crown produced CCTV security footage from nearby businesses which they say showed Matchitt visiting Hilton's property on the night of July 7.

The Crown alleges Matchitt inflicted blows to Hilton's head and face, neck and chest and the deceased also suffered trauma to his brain.

A post mortem examination revealed "multiple blunt force trauma injuries", including multiple facial fractures, widespread bruising and a brain injury.

Forensic pathologist Simon Stables said these injuries were consistent with Hilton being assaulted and he could have been punched or kicked and stomped on.

The main cause of death was an acute chest infection linked to his head injury, he said.

The defence says that it was not Matchitt seen on security camera footage entering Hilton's home on the night of July 7 and leaving about an hour later.

Matchitt said he was at Hilton's earlier that day and had a drink with him, but insisted they had not argued nor ever had a physical altercation in the eight years they were friends.

Defence lawyer Roger Gowing argued that Hilton's assault was more likely to have been a "burglary gone wrong" committed by another person.

The jury has just retired to consider its verdict this afternoon.