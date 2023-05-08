Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark and Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer at the tree planting in Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A titoki tree was planted in Jubilee Park on Saturday morning as part of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer said he hoped people would return to see the tree and remember its significance and also that it would grow to provide shade within the park.

It was one of three trees planted to mark the new monarch’s coronation in reserves across the district’s three wards.

The plantings were part of a national initiative organised by the Department of Internal Affairs, with more than 45 plantings taking place over the weekend.

James, who led all three plantings, said the trees would stand as a “permanent” reminder of the “historic occasion”.

“It speaks to the long-lived nature of these trees ... we can go back in future years to see how they have grown.”

About 30 people gathered in Te Puke’s Jubilee Park at 9.30am. Later in the day, a puriri tree was planted in Gerald Crapp Reserve in Omokoroa, followed by a kauri tree planted in Katikati’s Diggelmann Park.

James said the day’s events went “very smoothly” with community members pitching in to help.

“They were quite big trees so there was quite a lot of soil to move back in.”

It was also “very fitting” because the King had long been an advocate of sustainability and conservation, he said.



