After walking almost 80 kilometres from Whakatāne to Papamoa in two days to promote Māori wards, Jack Karetai-Barrett has decided to make the return trip by bicycle.
The 15-year-old Whakatāne youth council member and advocate for Māori wards suffered severe blistering to his feet during his two-day hīkoi last week, leaving him unable to complete the last 10 kilometres to Arataki Community Centre.
The Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Act 2024 requires 42 councils wanting to keep or form Māori wards to hold a binding poll at this year’s local body elections.
Jack said he undertook the hikoi to ensure that “what matters to me for the future really counts”.
Last week, Jack’s mum, Mawera Karetai, said she was feeling extremely proud.