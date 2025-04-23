Advertisement
Jack Karetai-Barrett switches to bike for Māori wards journey after blisters

By Whakatane Beacon
Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

After walking almost 80 kilometres from Whakatāne to Papamoa in two days to promote Māori wards, Jack Karetai-Barrett has decided to make the return trip by bicycle.

The 15-year-old Whakatāne youth council member and advocate for Māori wards suffered severe blistering to his feet during his two-day hīkoi last week, leaving him unable to complete the last 10 kilometres to Arataki Community Centre.

The Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Act 2024 requires 42 councils wanting to keep or form Māori wards to hold a binding poll at this year’s local body elections.

Jack said he undertook the hikoi to ensure that “what matters to me for the future really counts”.

Last week, Jack’s mum, Mawera Karetai, said she was feeling extremely proud.

“What he’s done over the last two days, there’s plenty of adults that wouldn’t have done it.”

She said Jack had been reluctant to stop walking despite the fatigue and pain he was experiencing.

The second day of the hikoi saw him walk 40km over 12 hours on already blistered feet.

“He got down to a shuffle, but he said, ‘I have to do this’. I said ‘you’ve done enough my boy’. He said, ‘no, I haven’t done enough until I finish’.”

Karetai said Jack was worried that he had let people down by not getting to Arataki in time.

“But that’s him. He’s just got such a strong sense of honour and duty. He doesn’t like letting people down.

“I look at this boy and I see the man that he’s going to become. He’s such a really wonderful person.

“He’s got a good, strong heart for things that really matter.”

Jack planned to leave Arataki Community Centre in Mount Maunganui tomorrow morning.

He invites like-minded people to join him in his ride.

Friends, family and well-wishers will meet at 9.30am for a send-off and sausage sizzle.

The first part of the ride, along the Tauranga Eastern Link Cycleway is suitable for families.

The second leg, from the Te Puke Golf Club to Whakatāne, will be for road-confident riders only.

