Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Opinion

Investing in arts and sports vital for community growth

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

Building a community means enjoying shared spaces and encouraging creativity, a reader says. Photo / Supplied

Building a community means enjoying shared spaces and encouraging creativity, a reader says. Photo / Supplied

Opinion

Your Monday editorial (Opinion, May 26) warns “tea and Tim Tams” councillors to rein in the spending on public art or face their voters’ wrath.

It’s the dog whistle to focus on the must-haves, not the nice-to-haves.

Building a community means enjoying shared spaces

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times