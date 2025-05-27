As a community, we need to continually invest in creating and developing shared spaces that reward people with a sense of pride and belonging, enrich our lives and provide a strong foundation for future generations.

Councils play a vital role in how our communities develop, a healthy community needs more than the must-haves, they also need a sprinkling of nice-to-haves.

Neil Tyson, Tauranga

head

I write in respect of the article in the Bay of Plenty Times (Opinion, May 24) on the extraordinary service, dedication and bravery provided by past Tauranga mayor, Tenby Powell, through his founding and leadership of the K.A.R.E organisation.

It is quite remarkable what he has achieved and the thousands of lives he and his organisation have saved.

As New Zealanders, we should all be proud of what Mr Powell is doing to further position our small country positively on the international stage.

We wish him godspeed during his return to Ukraine.

A. Dufresne, Tauranga

Positive spin on Seymour

It was totally refreshing to see a more balanced Herald (News, May 25) giving David Seymour, our soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister, a positive spin.

At least Joseph Los’e gave Seymour a reasonable hearing and kept to the point.

Incidentally, I thought Nicola Willis looked very attractive and was appropriately dressed for the Budget release last week.

John McOviney, Mount Maunganui.

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz